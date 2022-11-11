24th All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest starts at CC Larkana

The two-day 24th All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest (APEITC) 2022 started from Friday at the Cadet College Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The two-day 24th All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest (APEITC) 2022 started from Friday at the Cadet College Larkana.

More than 45 Cadet Colleges and prestigious institutions from all over the Country and also from Azad Kashmir are participating in the contest.

The events included in the contest are declamation contest, Hifz-e-Iqbal competition, Pakistan quiz, essay writing competition, badminton tournament and squash tournament.

On the first day, students of various institutions participated in squash, badminton, speech, essay writing and Hifz-e-Iqbal competitions.

Abdul Rahman of Faisalabad won the first position in the speech competition, Mehek Dasti of Government Girls Degree College Larkana got the second position, while Bisma of Public school Hyderabad managed to get the third position.

Similarly, the teams of Cadet College Larkana and Cadet Colege Sanghar paved their way to the finals of squash, while Divisional Public School Faisalabad and Cadet College Ghotki reached the finals of badminton.

The chief guest of the event, Brigadier Retired Usman Rafiq, distributed prizes among the successful students.

On the occasion, Principal Cadet College Larkana Brigadier(Retd) Ghulam Raza said the purpose of extracurricular activities was to improve the skills of young students.

Moreover, the 24th All Pakistan Elite Institutions Hifz-e-Iqbal Competition and prize distribution ceremony would be organized by the Cadet College Larkana on Saturday in the Jinnah Auditorium of the college.