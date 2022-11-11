UrduPoint.com

24th All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest Starts At CC Larkana

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 09:43 PM

24th All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest starts at CC Larkana

The two-day 24th All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest (APEITC) 2022 started from Friday at the Cadet College Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The two-day 24th All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest (APEITC) 2022 started from Friday at the Cadet College Larkana.

More than 45 Cadet Colleges and prestigious institutions from all over the Country and also from Azad Kashmir are participating in the contest.

The events included in the contest are declamation contest, Hifz-e-Iqbal competition, Pakistan quiz, essay writing competition, badminton tournament and squash tournament.

On the first day, students of various institutions participated in squash, badminton, speech, essay writing and Hifz-e-Iqbal competitions.

Abdul Rahman of Faisalabad won the first position in the speech competition, Mehek Dasti of Government Girls Degree College Larkana got the second position, while Bisma of Public school Hyderabad managed to get the third position.

Similarly, the teams of Cadet College Larkana and Cadet Colege Sanghar paved their way to the finals of squash, while Divisional Public School Faisalabad and Cadet College Ghotki reached the finals of badminton.

The chief guest of the event, Brigadier Retired Usman Rafiq, distributed prizes among the successful students.

On the occasion, Principal Cadet College Larkana Brigadier(Retd) Ghulam Raza said the purpose of extracurricular activities was to improve the skills of young students.

Moreover, the 24th All Pakistan Elite Institutions Hifz-e-Iqbal Competition and prize distribution ceremony would be organized by the Cadet College Larkana on Saturday in the Jinnah Auditorium of the college.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Faisalabad Badminton Young Hyderabad Larkana Sanghar Ghotki Azad Jammu And Kashmir Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Marriyum Aurangzeb condoles demise of Public News ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb condoles demise of Public News chairman

53 seconds ago
 Minor boy killed after being hit by train

Minor boy killed after being hit by train

54 seconds ago
 Pakistan's tech savvy youth ready to contribute to ..

Pakistan's tech savvy youth ready to contribute to global digital infrastructure ..

56 seconds ago
 US Biased in Depriving Russian Economy of Market S ..

US Biased in Depriving Russian Economy of Market Status - Russian Economy Minist ..

59 seconds ago
 Youth killed, brother injured over monetary disput ..

Youth killed, brother injured over monetary dispute

15 minutes ago
 German Parliament Votes to Repeat Federal Election ..

German Parliament Votes to Repeat Federal Elections at Half of Berlin's Polling ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.