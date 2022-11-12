UrduPoint.com

24th All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest Concludes At Cadet College Larkana

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2022 | 11:50 PM

24th All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest concludes at Cadet College Larkana

The two-day 24th All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest (APEITC) concluded on Saturday at Cadet College Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The two-day 24th All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest (APEITC) concluded on Saturday at Cadet College Larkana.

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari was the chief guest on the concluding day of the contest where more than 27 elite institutions around the country profusely participated in the event of 'Hifz-e-Iqbal.

The two-day programme began on November 11 and encompassed declamation contests, essay writing competitions (in three languages), squash competitions and a Hifz-e-Iqbal competition.

Addressing the ceremony, the commissioner underlined the need of encouraging healthy competitions so as to hunt and polish the talented youth for shouldering future responsibilities.

He said that love, dedication and commitment should be the yardsticks of competitions, adding that such contests would offer chances to the youth of the country to display their abilities.

Today's cadets and competitors would definitely take the future with conviction and courage, he said and asked the participants to depict unity, faith and discipline in their routine life.

He said 'consistency' is the key ingredient in building up the personality of future heads.

Leghari complimented the calibre of the participants of the competitions and the quality of the essays. He also appreciated the efforts of the students of Model High Secondary school Cadet College Larkana for presenting Iqbal's Dua which was lauded by the audience also.

Principal of the college Brig. (Rtd.) Ahmed Raza welcomed the chief guest and highlighted the performance of the college regarding academic and extra curriculum activities.

In the end, Commissioner Larkana distributed shields and prizes among the position holders.

Principal Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Girls Cadet College Larkana, members of BoGs of Cadet College, educationists, district officers, parents, teachers, and students in large numbers attended the ceremony.

