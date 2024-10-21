24th Annual DGs Conference Kicks Off At NAB Headquarters
Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The 24th two-day annual director generals (DGs) conference chaired by chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed has started at NAB Headquarters in Islamabad.
Deputy Chairman NAB Sohail Nasir, Prosecutor General Accountability, Directors General of NAB Regional Offices, and other officials are attending the conference.
Regional Directors General, as well as heads of various prosecutions, operations, and Awareness and Prevention Division (A & P), will present their performance reports during the event.
The conference will review NAB's performance, action on public complaints, implementation of new policy guidelines, case proceedings, and proposed reforms.
