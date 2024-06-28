24th Arab radio, television festival commences in Tunis

The 24th Arab Radio and Television Festival commenced last Wednesday in the Tunisian capital of Tunis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The 24th Arab Radio and Television Festival commenced last Wednesday in the Tunisian capital of Tunis.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA) organized by the Arab States Broadcasting Union in collaboration with Tunisian radio and television institutions and the Arabsat Foundation, the event saw participation from representatives of the union’s member bodies, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as representatives from Arab production companies, private news agencies, foreign Arabic-speaking radio and television stations, and private radio and television networks, along with international radio and television unions.

During the initiation ceremony, the president of the Arab Radio and Television Union and CEO of the Radio and Television Authority, Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Harithi, honored several distinguished guests, including former advisor to the Radio and Television Authority Saad Al-Jaris, as well as several media figures and academics in the field of Arab radio and television.

The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of numerous films, drama, and media stars from various Arab and foreign countries