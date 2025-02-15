24th Batch Of Friends Of Police Internship Program Concludes
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The 24th batch of the Friends of Police Internship Program, launched according to the vision of Inspector General of Police, Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, has concluded here at Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters.
According to a police spokesman, the students from various educational institutions participated in the internship program.
Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asma Naz Abbas attended the closing ceremony of the internship program as a special guest.
Senior police officers gave lectures to the students on various aspects of police work and policing in the two-week internship program, which was organized on the directives of IGP, Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.
Under the internship program, the students were aware of police station work, Police Khidmat Markaz, Front Desks, various police Apps, Traffic Police, and legal and judicial proceedings.
During the program, the students also visited Special Initiative Police Stations, Police Lines Headquarters, Command and Control Room, Traffic Headquarters, Police Khidmat Markaz, Liaquat Bagh, and the Legal Branch and gained practical knowledge about policing.
The internship program aims to create awareness about policing.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation said that the internship program would help in further improving community policing with the cooperation and consultation of the students and youth. The young generation could play an important role in improving police work and service delivery, he added.
The aim of the internship program is to make the citizens, especially young students, help in effective policing, crime and drug prevention, especially in educational institutions and solving other social problems and community policing, the SSP Investigation said.
At the end of the ceremony, the MPA and SSP distributed certificates among the students who participated in the Internship Program.
