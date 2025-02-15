- Home
- Pakistan
- 24th consignment of relief goods dispatched for Gaza, Lebonan, Syria's war-affected people
24th Consignment Of Relief Goods Dispatched For Gaza, Lebonan, Syria's War-affected People
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2025 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) continues to provide humanitarian aid to the war-affected people of Palestine, Lebanon and Syria.
On directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation, dispatched 24th Relief Goods consignment, comprising approximately 60 tons of supplies for ear affected people. The relief consignment included bell tents, winterized tents and tarpaulin sheets. The aid was dispatched via chartered flight from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi to El Arish International Airport Egypt, said a press release issued by the NDMA here Saturday.
On the instructions of Prime Minister, in total up-till now 1,861 tons of relief items have been dispatch to the affected people of Palestine, Gaza (1378 Tons), Lebanon (372 tons) and Syria (111 Tons).
The send-off ceremony held at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi was attended by senior officials from NDMA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Al-Khidmat Foundation.
The Government of Pakistan continues to send relief supplies based on the needs of the war-affected populations of Lebanon, Syria and Palestine.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..
GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first ..
NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from private sector
Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in accident, concert postponed
Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,700 in Pakistan
Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations at IDEX 2025
This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan sing your love story
Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for Hematology-Oncology Fellowship ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing of Aga Khan IV
UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy near Rafic Hariri Internat ..
Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen at Adiala jail gate
UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President on National Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews Ramazan bazaar preparations6 minutes ago
-
24th consignment of relief goods dispatched for Gaza, Lebonan, Syria's war-affected people6 minutes ago
-
21 arrested for kite flying, one-wheeling6 minutes ago
-
156th death anniversary of Mirza Ghalib being observed6 minutes ago
-
EU, Pakistan celebrate "Stronger Together" at EuroVillage 20256 minutes ago
-
Training wksp on "Equipping teachers to foster learning skills in students" held16 minutes ago
-
RCB completes 70pc desilting of Khanpur Dam16 minutes ago
-
Turkish President’s visit to Pakistan: A milestone in bilateral relations26 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM for practical steps to improve Pak Missions’ efficacy36 minutes ago
-
Cambridge University officials meet IUB VC46 minutes ago
-
Training workshop on land revenue matters held46 minutes ago
-
DPO inspects transgenders' school46 minutes ago