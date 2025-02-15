Open Menu

24th Consignment Of Relief Goods Dispatched For Gaza, Lebonan, Syria's War-affected People

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2025 | 04:40 PM

24th consignment of relief goods dispatched for Gaza, Lebonan, Syria's war-affected people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) continues to provide humanitarian aid to the war-affected people of Palestine, Lebanon and Syria.

On directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation, dispatched 24th Relief Goods consignment, comprising approximately 60 tons of supplies for ear affected people. The relief consignment included bell tents, winterized tents and tarpaulin sheets. The aid was dispatched via chartered flight from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi to El Arish International Airport Egypt, said a press release issued by the NDMA here Saturday.

On the instructions of Prime Minister, in total up-till now 1,861 tons of relief items have been dispatch to the affected people of Palestine, Gaza (1378 Tons), Lebanon (372 tons) and Syria (111 Tons).

The send-off ceremony held at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi was attended by senior officials from NDMA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Al-Khidmat Foundation.

The Government of Pakistan continues to send relief supplies based on the needs of the war-affected populations of Lebanon, Syria and Palestine.

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster inn ..

Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..

16 minutes ago
 GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged ..

GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first ..

31 minutes ago
 NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from privat ..

NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from private sector

46 minutes ago
 Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in ac ..

Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in accident, concert postponed

55 minutes ago
 Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,7 ..

Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,700 in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence i ..

Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan s ..

This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan sing your love story

2 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for H ..

Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for Hematology-Oncology Fellowship ..

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing o ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing of Aga Khan IV

2 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL con ..

UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy near Rafic Hariri Internat ..

2 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib S ..

Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen at Adiala jail gate

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President on National Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan