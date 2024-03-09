24th Death Anniversary Famous Folk Singer Pathanay Khan Being Observed
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The 24th death anniversary of famous folk singer Pathanay Khan was being observed on Saturday.
According to a private news channel, Pathanay Khan was born in 1926 at Basti Tambu Wali, Kot Addu, in the Muzaffargarh district.
Pathanay Khan was well known for his passionate renditions of Kafiis, which drew inspiration from the writings of renowned Sufi poets such as Baba Bullay Shah, Khawaja Ghulam Fareed, Pir Mehar Ali Shah, and Shah Hussein.
The Government of Pakistan honored him with the Pride of Performance award in 1979. He died on March 9, 2000, in his hometown of Kot Addu, at the age of 74.
Recent Stories
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US Embassy empowers 150 women to launch entrepreneurial journeys7 minutes ago
-
BWMC takes steps towards cleaner city7 minutes ago
-
Jamil Akhtar inaugurates WAPDA Hydel Museum17 minutes ago
-
3 outlaws held; illegal arms, ammunition recovered17 minutes ago
-
One dead, seven injured in DI Khan road accidents17 minutes ago
-
Zardari secures 47 votes in Balochistan Assembly17 minutes ago
-
Achazai secures 91, Zardari 17 for presidential election in KP Assembly17 minutes ago
-
LESCO carries out system upgradation: Shahid Haider27 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates Zardari on his election to Office of President27 minutes ago
-
5 days long Polio eradication campaign successfully concludes27 minutes ago
-
Information Secretary felicitates newly elected body of NPC27 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 440 power pilferers in 24 hours37 minutes ago