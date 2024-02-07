Open Menu

24th Death Anniversary Of Muhammad Munawar Mirza Observed

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 07:29 PM

The twenty-fourth death anniversary of the eminent expert on Iqbaliyat, researcher, historian and poet Muhammad Munawar Mirza (1927-2000) was observed on Wednesday

He was born in Bhira (Sargodha). He did Masters in Urdu, Arabic and Philosophy from Punjab University. In 1980, he retired as the President of urdu Department of Government College Lahore. Until 1985, he was the president of the Department of Iqbaliyat of Punjab University. Later he also served as the director of Iqbal academy Pakistan.

Muhammad Munawar Mirza left many memorable books on the subject of Iqbal, including 'Mizan-i-Iqbal', 'Iqan-i-Iqbal', 'Burhan-i-Iqbal', 'Allama Iqbal's Persian Ghazal' and 'Qurtas-i-Iqbal'.

He also wrote four books in English on Allama Iqbal's thought and philosophy. His other works include 'Olad-e-Adam', 'Dewar-e-Brahman', 'Tehreek-e-Pakistan', 'Moshadah-i-Haq-ki-Sakhare', 'Pakistan: Hsar-e-Islam' and two collections of poetry, 'Ghabbar-e-Tamanna' and 'Naqta-e-Ashq' are at the top.

Muhammad Munawar Mirza died on February 7, 2000 in Lahore and was buried in Miani Sahib cemetery.

