24th Meeting Of Cabinet Committee On Legislative Business Held

Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

24th meeting of Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business held

Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Bashart chaired the 24th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business, held at Civil Secretariat on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Bashart chaired the 24th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative business, held at Civil Secretariat on Friday.

The committee approved the proposal to waive off Rs 100 duty being levied on the sale or transfer of registered vehicles in Punjab and increase financial assistance of the Benevolent Fund for civil servants. In addition to allowing the proposed amendments to the LDA's Private Housing Schemes Rules 2014, the draft of LDA Land Use Rules 2020 was given go ahead after detailed discussion.

The committee deferred the proposal to regulate contract employees of Public Health Engineering department and nodded on bringing amendments in the Punjab Workmen Compensation (amended) Act 2019 and the Industrial and Commercial Employment (Standing Order) Act 2020.

According to the government guidelines regarding the meeting, proper distance between the seats was kept and the participants took face masks, sanitizers and other safeguards to prevent coronavirus infection.

Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Additional Chief Secretary Shaukat Ali and Secretaries of the respective departments were also present.

