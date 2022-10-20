UrduPoint.com

24th National Security Workshop Participants Visit Naval Headquarters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 07:57 PM

The participants of the 24th National Security Workshop (NSW) on Thursday visited Naval Headquarters here and had a healthy interaction with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi

The delegation was led by Director General Institute of Strategic Studies and Research Analysis (ISSRA) Major General Raza Aizad, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

The delegation was led by Director General Institute of Strategic Studies and Research Analysis (ISSRA) Major General Raza Aizad, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

The workshop participants were briefed on Pakistan Navy challenges and responses including Pakistan Navy contributions towards promotion of Blue Economy. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi interacted with the participants of the workshop.

During the interactive session, the Naval Chief dilated upon issues related to maritime security and Navy efforts for maritime awareness in the country.

The Naval Chief underscored Pakistan Navy initiatives in enhancing maritime and coastal security, operational readiness, Pakistan Navy Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations after recent floods as well as the Navy's initiative for supporting quality education, health sector and socio-economic uplift of coastal community.

The workshop participants comprised of parliamentarians, politicians, bureaucrats, Armed Forces officers as well as representatives from academia and business community.

The participants highly appreciated Pakistan Navy efforts and proposed valuable suggestions. Overall, the visit proved very beneficial for the NSW participants in enhancing their understanding about prevailing environment in North Arabian Sea and maritime challenges being faced by the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

