24th Provincial Cabinet meeting; reviews Kurrum situation, approves Rs. 359mln for N.Waziristan TDPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A provincial cabinet meeting, chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday underscored the government's commitment to restoring peace and stability in Kurram district through comprehensive security and development measures.

The 24th meeting of the Provincial Cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held wherein various key matters were discussed.

The cabinet was briefed in detail about the implementation of government decisions aimed at ensuring sustainable peace in District Kurram.

It was informed that since October last year, 189 people had lost their lives in various incidents of unrest in Kurram. However, due to the continuous efforts of the Provincial government, a peace agreement was reached to restore peace and normalcy in the region.

To ensure uninterrupted supply of essential goods to the people of the restive district, nine convoys comprising 718 vehicles have so far been sent to Kurram leaving no space for the shortage of essential commodities in the area.

It was further told that the Provincial Government has launched helicopter service to and from Kurram on the direction of the Chief Minister. So far, 153 flights have been carried out using two helicopters that provided air transport facility to approximately 4,000 people.

Besides this, 19,000 kilograms of essential medicines have been supplied to Kurram to cater to the medical needs of the patients.

It was further revealed that in line with the Cabinet's decision and the peace agreement, the demolishing of illegal bunkers in Kurram is going on and 151 bunkers have been dismantled till date. The deadline for complete removal of all bunkers and de-weaponisation has been set for March 23.

The Cabinet accorded approval for Rs.98.3 million to procure explosives for dismantling the remaining illegal bankers.

To enhance security on Kurram Road, the cabinet had already approved the establishment of a special security force, with work in progress to set up both temporary and permanent security posts.

A total of 120 security posts will be established along the road, and approval has been granted for the recruitment of 407 personnel. These security posts will be equipped with essential supplies worth Rs. 764 million. The cabinet approved the designs of this security post and the release of funds for the whole scheme.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also directed to establish such security posts at the spots from where attacks from long distances can be effectively monitored and countered to secure the life and property of the people on permanent basis.

The Cabinet also reviewed plans for the restoration of the damaged infrastructure in Kurram. The briefing indicated that the rehabilitation of the destroyed Bagan Bazaar is estimated to cost Rs. 480 million, and work on the project will commence soon.

The Chief Minister said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is committed to ensure lasting peace, development, and stability in the region, with all necessary measures being taken for the welfare of the people.

The Cabinet also approved the release of 1645 MT PASSCO imported wheat lying in Kurram to the general public in the area.

The Cabinet approved one time 5 years relaxation of age and four attempts for PMS candidates due to the fact that the competitive examination has not been conducted for the last so many years. It was also directed that in future such competitive examination should be conducted on annual basis regularly like the CSS.

The Cabinet approved the creation of various posts for the effective utilization/running of the already installed tubewells of the D.I.Khan Irrigation circle.

The Cabinet further approved the release of Rs. 359 million for monthly ration and sustenance allowance to those people of North Waziristan registered as TDPs since June 2014.

Since April 2021, provision of dry food/ ration to the TDPs of North Waziristan has been discontinued by World food Program (WFP) while the funds already provided by the Federal Government too have been exhausted.

The Cabinet therefore decided to approach the Federal Government for the provision of more funds and also stressed for a plan to rehabilitate the TDPs.

The cabinet also approved forwarding the Provincial Assembly resolution No. 123 to the Federal Government asking for the establishment of Regional offices of Foreign Office at all the Divisional Headquarters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa particularly Abbottabad and Swat to address the matter of documents’ attestation needs of the students.

The Cabinet also approved the reconstitution of Provincial Transport Authority and the nomination of its three non-official Members.

It also approved the hiring of private legal counsels for defending the CNSA (Control of Norcotics Substances Act) and imposing of Provincial Excise duty in the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Peshawar High Court respectively. It approved grant-in-aid for District bar Association Khyber.

The Cabinet approved the construction/Rehabilitation/Improvement of 20 KM road from Bada Mir Abbas to Sari Norang via Bahrat, Kakki and MirdilNar Shakoorullah and 15 KM road from Kacha BachakMiakhel to Shagi Machan Khel at District Bannu. It also approved implementation of Axle Load Control over the Provincial Highways.

The Cabinet approved a non-ADP Scheme titled ‘Integrated Development Package for D.I.Khan’ with initial allocation of Rs. 2000 million during the current financial year. In District D.I.Khan, as per SDGs report indicators such as Poverty is 66%, non availability of sanitation facilities 55%, and non-availability of social protection coverage is 48.2%, which require substantial improvement. Moreover, the prevalence of stunting among children under five years remains in the District is alarmingly high at 45.8% and malnutrition 10.8%. Addressing these issues demand a holistic approach, targeting sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, and social protection.

It also approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Governments Property Lease Rules 2025 for the fair market price of properties of local government.

The Cabinet was informed about the enhanced cost of the revised PC-I of the project ‘Design and Construction of Residential/Non Residential Building in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa District Peshawar-Phase-I from original cost of Rs. 651 Million to Rs. 888.609 million.

Speaking about the residential issues of the government employees, the Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to prepare proper plan for the construction of high rise buildings in the provincial metropolis to address the housing needs of the employees, to be included in the next ADP.

The Advisor to Chief Minister Musaddiq Abbassi briefed the Cabinet on the salient features of the proposed awareness plan on anti-corruption. The Chief Minister, in this regard stressed initiating Honesty awards and enactment of rules to curb the menace of corruption.

He further directed the Elementary & Secondary Education Department to introduce offering Durod Sharif immediately after recitation from the Holy Quran during morning assemblies in the schools.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Chief Minister welcomed the newly appointed Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah expressing the hope that having served the Province in various capacities in the past, he will contribute a lot to good governance endeavors. He also appreciated the service of outgoing Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary for the Province.

Cabinet members, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Additional Chief Secretaries, Senior Member board of Revenue, Administrative Secretaries and Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended the meeting.