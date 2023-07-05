Open Menu

24th Shahadat Anniversary Of Capt Karnal Sher Khan Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The 24th Shahadat anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed on Wednesday.

Commander Peshawer Corps along with Inspector General Frontier Corps (North) and Commander Force Command Northern Areas laid floral wreath at Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed's mausoleum in his native town Swabi, said  an Inter Services Public Relations press release (ISPR) issued here.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour.

People from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of 'Shuhada' attended the wreath-laying ceremony.

