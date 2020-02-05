25 alleged outlaws booked for attacking Bahauddin Zakariya University students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Gulgasht police registered a case against 10 nominated and 15 unknown outlaws for shot at and injuring two students after intercepting bus of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU).

According to police sources, a student of BS history department namely Ata Ullah in an application, submitted with Gulgasht police station maintained that he was going to BZU by varsity bus. All of a sudden, a group of students, hailing from a political party, intercepted the bus.

He added that they started beating him and another student namely Younis son of Momin Khan. The attackers also opened fire and injured him, he stated.

Gulgasht police registered case against 10 nominated alleged outlaws identified as Ayaz Haider, Faisal, Mehr Naveed, Rana Junaid, Bilal Rafique, Waqas Gujjar, Amjid Jutt, Mujahid Bhatti, Wajid Niazi and Shoaib Chandia. Similarly, the police also booked another 15 unknown accomplices.

The case was registered under section 324, 148, and 149.