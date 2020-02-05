UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

25 Alleged Outlaws Booked For Attacking Bahauddin Zakariya University Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 08:45 PM

25 alleged outlaws booked for attacking Bahauddin Zakariya University students

Gulgasht police registered a case against 10 nominated and 15 unknown outlaws for shot at and injuring two students after intercepting bus of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Gulgasht police registered a case against 10 nominated and 15 unknown outlaws for shot at and injuring two students after intercepting bus of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU).

According to police sources, a student of BS history department namely Ata Ullah in an application, submitted with Gulgasht police station maintained that he was going to BZU by varsity bus. All of a sudden, a group of students, hailing from a political party, intercepted the bus.

He added that they started beating him and another student namely Younis son of Momin Khan. The attackers also opened fire and injured him, he stated.

Gulgasht police registered case against 10 nominated alleged outlaws identified as Ayaz Haider, Faisal, Mehr Naveed, Rana Junaid, Bilal Rafique, Waqas Gujjar, Amjid Jutt, Mujahid Bhatti, Wajid Niazi and Shoaib Chandia. Similarly, the police also booked another 15 unknown accomplices.

The case was registered under section 324, 148, and 149.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Police Station Student Bahauddin Zakariya University All From

Recent Stories

Army Aviation pilots conferred France National Def ..

1 minute ago

Every passing second of Kashmir lockdown burden on ..

1 minute ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Tharparkar

1 minute ago

Russian Nationals Became Less Confident in Country ..

1 minute ago

UK Home Secretary Patel Proposes Doubling, Triplin ..

8 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives delegations attending ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.