25 Arrested, 33 Cases Registered Over Hoarding, Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The district administration, during its ongoing crackdown against hoarding and profiteering, have registered 33 cases and apprehended 25 individuals.

During the last 24 hours, 4161 inspections were made, while fines totaling Rs600,000 were imposed on 216 violations.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, assistant commissioners conducted raids at various locations, resulting in the arrest of violators.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Rai Babar inspected bakeries and shops in the City Tehsil, reviewing the prices of bread.

Several shopkeepers were heavily fined for price gouging.

Similarly, AC Shalimar Anum Fatima conducted inspections at various bakeries and tandoors in Sutar Mill Bazaar, imposing fines of Rs18,000 on three violations. AC Raiwind Zainab Tahir carried out price inspections in the Johar Town area, ensuring that bakeries prominently displayed their price lists.

DC Rafia Haider stated that administrative officers were ensuring the sale of bread at official rates in bakeries and are strictly monitoring the prices of roti and naan in tandoors and shops. Citizens can register their complaints at 080002345.

