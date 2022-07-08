UrduPoint.com

25 Arrested, Arms, Narcotics Recovered In Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2022 | 07:55 PM

The district Kohat Police has arrested 25 suspects during a crackdown on anti-social elements and recovered huge cache of narcotics and arms from their possessions, said a press release issued here on Friday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :The district Kohat Police has arrested 25 suspects during a crackdown on anti-social elements and recovered huge cache of narcotics and arms from their possessions, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Acting on intelligence information, the contingent of police and elite force led by DSP City Sadat Khan raided the houses in villages of Mohammadzai and Nusrat Khel on Kohat-Hangu Road.

Police seized one Kalashnikov, two rifles, one repeater, four pistols, dozens of cartridges besides one kilogram of hashish and arrested 25 suspects.

Those arrested on tip were included in facilitating terrorists, possessing illegal weapons and other anti-social activities. Besides, snap checking and sudden checking, search and strike operations have been conducted while for making the crackdown more effective, directives for bringing further improvement in human intelligence have also been directed.

