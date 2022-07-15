UrduPoint.com

25 Arrested For Disrupting Law And Order, Blocking Super Highway

Published July 15, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Karachi Police on Thursday arrested 25 accused involved in disrupting law and order situation at Sohrab Goth Super Highway.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police, the rumors of killings and kidnappings being circulated on social media were baseless and contradictory to facts.

The spokesperson claimed that some miscreants blocked the Super Highway on Thursday and disrupted the law and order situation. The police acted swiftly upon receiving the information and successfully controlled the situation.

The citizens were appealed to play their role for maintaining law and order in the megalopolis and to immediately report such elements to the police.

