UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

25 Arrested On Gambling Charge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 02:20 PM

25 arrested on gambling charge

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 25 persons on charge of gambling from various parts of the city during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the police nabbed five persons including Sheikh Younus etc. from Mohallah Kausar Abad Jhang Bazaar, five persons Shaukat and Tanveer etc.

from Waris Pura, four persons Iftikhar Ali etc. from Ghausia Abad, six persons Ali Raza etc. from Novelty Bridge area and five persons Abid, Usman, Ghulam Abbas and Iqbal etc. from D-Type Colony red handed while gambling on play-cards.

The police have also recovered bet money and other items from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Jhang Money From

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$44.62 a barrel ..

38 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific to resume domestic passenger flights ..

1 hour ago

‘Visits from Bait Al Oud’ marks its seventh vi ..

2 hours ago

Govt committed to make Pakistan polio free country ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan records major decline in Coronavirus

2 hours ago

Pakistan, England secure 13 points after second Te ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.