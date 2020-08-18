25 arrested on gambling charge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 25 persons on charge of gambling from various parts of the city during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the police nabbed five persons including Sheikh Younus etc. from Mohallah Kausar Abad Jhang Bazaar, five persons Shaukat and Tanveer etc.

from Waris Pura, four persons Iftikhar Ali etc. from Ghausia Abad, six persons Ali Raza etc. from Novelty Bridge area and five persons Abid, Usman, Ghulam Abbas and Iqbal etc. from D-Type Colony red handed while gambling on play-cards.

The police have also recovered bet money and other items from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.