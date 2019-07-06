UrduPoint.com
25 Arrested Over Firing In Marriage Ceremony In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 03:04 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) : Samanabad police have arrested 25 persons on the charge of aerial firing during marriage ceremony late Friday night.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday, acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted raid in New Sitara Colony Ground where a wedding ceremony was in progress and nabbed 25 persons including Waqas, Asad and Asim red-handed while firing in the air which created panic among the area residents.

The police also recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

