25 arrested over firing in marriage ceremony in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) : Samanabad police have arrested 25 persons on the charge of aerial firing during marriage ceremony late Friday night.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday, acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted raid in New Sitara Colony Ground where a wedding ceremony was in progress and nabbed 25 persons including Waqas, Asad and Asim red-handed while firing in the air which created panic among the area residents.

The police also recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.