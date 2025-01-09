25 arrested,weapons, narcotics recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The police, during an ongoing crackdown, arrested 25 accused and recovered weapons

and narcotics on Thursday.

Different police stations conducted raids and arrested Ali, Umair, Hamza, Bashir,Majeed, Tahir,

Tariq, Wasif, Majeed, Anjum, Shakeel, Khurram, Kamran, Umar, Aslam, Adnan, Syed Touqeer,

Shafqat Chohan, Naveed Sultan, Kaleem, Saleem, Shafiq, Niazi Shah, Ghulam Rasool,

Taimoor and Rafaqat.

The police also recovered 8-kg Hashish, 3-kg heroin, huge quantity of ice, 386 liters liquor,

four Kalashnikovs, three pistols, six guns, 200 rounds and valuables.