25 Bed Hospital For Labouers At Dara Adamkhel Inagurated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 12:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :A 25 beds hospital for labouers, workers of welfare board and leaseholders were inagurated at Dara Adamkhel in Kohat district.

Amir Nawaz, Assostant Commissioner Dara Adamkhel in a statement said that the hospital was inagurated by Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Sajid Hussain Tori.

He said the project was the long awaited demand of people, elders, lease holders and labourers union of Dara Adamkhe that was fulfilled by the Government.

To facilitate children of OPF, the Government has decided to open OPF schools at North Waziristan and South Waziristan districts. Work on the feasibility studies for these schools were started.

The Government has provided Rs794.86 million education scholarship to 3399 students, Rs122.8 million for marriage grants and Rs73.7 million death grant to 130 people during 2022-23.

