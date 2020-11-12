25 beggars arrested during a campaign in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Hazara police Thursday arrested 25 professional beggars during a massive drive and also registered cases against them.

According to the police sources, on the complaints of the people and increasing activities of professional beggars across the Hazara division, Hazara Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Qazi Jameel ur Rehman ordered to launch a comprehensive campaign against them.

Police started crackdown and arrested the beggars posing as disabled.

Police also arrested the gangs those have trained children and were using children for begging, the DIG directed to take further steps for the eradication of this menace from society, besides the arrest of individual also take action against the gangs and beggars network.

He also ordered to start search and strike operations against beggars in their residential areas and maintain a database of all professional beggars.