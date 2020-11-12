UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

25 Beggars Arrested During A Campaign In Hazara Division

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

25 beggars arrested during a campaign in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Hazara police Thursday arrested 25 professional beggars during a massive drive and also registered cases against them.

According to the police sources, on the complaints of the people and increasing activities of professional beggars across the Hazara division, Hazara Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Qazi Jameel ur Rehman ordered to launch a comprehensive campaign against them.

Police started crackdown and arrested the beggars posing as disabled.

Police also arrested the gangs those have trained children and were using children for begging, the DIG directed to take further steps for the eradication of this menace from society, besides the arrest of individual also take action against the gangs and beggars network.

He also ordered to start search and strike operations against beggars in their residential areas and maintain a database of all professional beggars.

Related Topics

Police All From

Recent Stories

Admission race heats up as 42 Abu Dhabi begins pre ..

32 minutes ago

ADNOC leverages advanced technologies to enhance d ..

1 hour ago

Match officials for HBL PSL 2020 playoffs announce ..

2 hours ago

6th Virtual Global Symposium on Health Systems Res ..

2 hours ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

2 hours ago

Speakers of Egyptian House of Representatives, Sen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.