25 beggars detained

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The anti-beggary squad, during a crackdown, detained 25 more beggars, here on Wednesday.

The total number of detained beggars during the last week reached 163 including 63 woman beggars.

Five transgender were also held.

According to the Social Welfare Department sources, the squad comprising police, civil defence and the Social Welfare Department staff took the beggars into custody from different roads, markets and crossings.