25 Booked For Attacking Police

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM

25 booked for attacking police

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Police booked 25 unidentified people, including three women and five drug pushers, for attacking the force in a raid here Saturday.

The attack on the police had left the SHO of the Fatehpur police station and three constables injured yesterday.

Police had raided Basti Odan Wali near Mouza Saldeera, on a tip-off about drug pushers.

When the police reached there, people gathered and pelted stones on them, injuring the SHO and three constables. The people caught some of the officials and held them hostage.

DSP Burewala, Zafar Iqbal, rushed to the crime scene along with a heavy contingent of police and got released the hostages from the accused.

The police apprehended three women allegedly involved in the attack and later booked 25 accused on the identification of the arrested women. The injured cops were removed to THQ hospital for treatment.

