25 booked for power pilfering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team caught 25 people for pilfering electricity from direct lines across the district during the last fortnight.

A spokesperson for the FESCO Sargodha division said on Monday that on the directions of Superintendent Engineer Fesco circle office Sargodha Ibrar Ahmad, the task force during a raid at various areas of the district, caught a power pilferer from first sub-division, 4 from second sub-division, 4 power theft from third sub-division, 13 from Bhalwal sub-division and 3 power pilferers from Johrabad sub-division.

On the report of Fesco authorities, the police concerned have registered casesagainst the power pilferers.