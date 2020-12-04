25 brick kilns shifted on zig-zag technology in Multan district

As many as 25 out of 435 brick kilns have been shifted on zig-zag technology across the district while traditional brick kilns will also remain closed after December 31

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 25 out of 435 brick kilns have been shifted on zig-zag technology across the district while traditional brick kilns will also remain closed after December 31.

Deputy Director Environment Zafar Iqbal while talking to APP here on Friday said that an all old technology brick kilns and polluting industry is closed as per directions of Punjab government. However, the only zig-zag technology brick kilns were allowed to work.

He said that Air Quality Index (AQI) is 150 in this area which is normal and there is no smog situation due to adoption of all precautionary measures.

The Environmental Protection department is conducting meetings with brick kiln owners to convince them for shifting of their traditional brick kilns on latest technology and they would succeed to bring this figure of 25 zig-zag to 100 by end of December, Zafar Iqbal added.

The teams were regularly monitoring the closed brick kilns.

Deputy Director said that they had sealed 11 polluting industry units including battery burning units so far which were becoming cause of smog.

He said that some people have installed wet scrubbers to control smoke in their industrial units and government has allowed them to operate.

About tree plantation, Deputy Director said that they would make Tree-plantation on large scale in the city in upcoming spring season.

