25 Cases Of Dengue Reported In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2022 | 01:20 PM

25 cases of dengue reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :About 25 cases of dengue fever were reported in the province on Saturday while no death was observed during the last 24 hours.

According to the health department, a total of 18,740 cases of the dengue virus had been reported so far during the current year while 45 people died of the virus and 268 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 15 cases in Lahore, three in Gujranwala, four in Rawalpindi, five in Gujranwala and three cases were reported in Faisalabad.

An Anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) had killed dengue larvae at 185 places in the province during daily based surveillance.

The squad conducted surveillance at 296,393 indoor and 84,296 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae.

The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environmentclean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

