Open Menu

25 Cases Registered, 20 Arrested Over Price Violations

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM

25 cases registered, 20 arrested over price violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The district administration has geared up its efforts to ensure price stability and provide relief to citizens in the rates of essential food items.

According to spokesperson for district administration, as part of ongoing price control measures, 25 FIRs have been registered, 20 individuals arrested, and 30 warnings issued. Additionally, over Rs 200,000 in fines have been imposed, and 10 shops have been sealed for violations of pricing regulations.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said that a detailed report on the reduction and stabilization of food prices has been released.

The prices of brinjal (eggplant), cauliflower, and both local and Chinese garlic have witnessed a noticeable decrease. Prices of potatoes, cabbage, and 16 other vegetables have remained stable.

Similarly, the prices of fruits including black apples, bananas, kinnow (mandarin), Kandhari pomegranates, as well as Iranian and Aseel dates, have shown consistency in the market.

The DC further stated that the prices of broiler chicken and other essential food items are being gradually reduced to ease the burden on the public. He emphasized that a strict crackdown on profiteering and hoarding is underway across the district.

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

4 hours ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

4 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

4 hours ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

5 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

6 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

6 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

8 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan