25 Cases Registered, 20 Arrested Over Price Violations
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The district administration has geared up its efforts to ensure price stability and provide relief to citizens in the rates of essential food items.
According to spokesperson for district administration, as part of ongoing price control measures, 25 FIRs have been registered, 20 individuals arrested, and 30 warnings issued. Additionally, over Rs 200,000 in fines have been imposed, and 10 shops have been sealed for violations of pricing regulations.
Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said that a detailed report on the reduction and stabilization of food prices has been released.
The prices of brinjal (eggplant), cauliflower, and both local and Chinese garlic have witnessed a noticeable decrease. Prices of potatoes, cabbage, and 16 other vegetables have remained stable.
Similarly, the prices of fruits including black apples, bananas, kinnow (mandarin), Kandhari pomegranates, as well as Iranian and Aseel dates, have shown consistency in the market.
The DC further stated that the prices of broiler chicken and other essential food items are being gradually reduced to ease the burden on the public. He emphasized that a strict crackdown on profiteering and hoarding is underway across the district.
Recent Stories
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Street children deserve compassion, care: CM4 hours ago
-
CM condoles death of Khawaja Shahid Mahmood4 hours ago
-
CM grieved over child’s death4 hours ago
-
CM takes notice of maid’s death in Hanjarwal4 hours ago
-
CM grieved over killing of eight Pakistanis4 hours ago
-
PM expresses grief over killing of eight Pakistanis in Iran4 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Shujaat Hussain on elected unopposed President of PML6 hours ago
-
Bench, bar cooperation imperative for speedy justice to litigants: PM aide6 hours ago
-
Two men shot, injured in separate incidents of armed attacks6 hours ago
-
Mirpur set to get International airport as feasibility process begins6 hours ago
-
Mirpur protests Israeli aggression in Palestine, accuses world nations of double standards6 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Bilawal on being elected Chairman PPP6 hours ago