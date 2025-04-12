25 cases registered, 20 arrested over price violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The district administration has geared up its efforts to ensure price stability and provide relief to citizens in the rates of essential food items.

According to spokesperson for district administration, as part of ongoing price control measures, 25 FIRs have been registered, 20 individuals arrested, and 30 warnings issued. Additionally, over Rs 200,000 in fines have been imposed, and 10 shops have been sealed for violations of pricing regulations.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said that a detailed report on the reduction and stabilization of food prices has been released.

The prices of brinjal (eggplant), cauliflower, and both local and Chinese garlic have witnessed a noticeable decrease. Prices of potatoes, cabbage, and 16 other vegetables have remained stable.

Similarly, the prices of fruits including black apples, bananas, kinnow (mandarin), Kandhari pomegranates, as well as Iranian and Aseel dates, have shown consistency in the market.

The DC further stated that the prices of broiler chicken and other essential food items are being gradually reduced to ease the burden on the public. He emphasized that a strict crackdown on profiteering and hoarding is underway across the district.