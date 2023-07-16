'25 child protection units established in various districts'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Chairperson Sarah Ahmad, on Sunday said that 25 child protection units had been established in various districts of Punjab.

Talking to APP, Sarah Ahmad said the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) was committed to further extending the scope of its services to all districts, ensuring effective protection of child rights across the province.

She said the work on the newly inaugurated unit of child protection at Kutchery Road, Kasur was launched in November 2021 while the child protection office had been functioning since 2019.

She expressed her gratitude to the Punjab chief secretary, additional chief secretary (ACS) Home and the line departments for their cooperation in the endeavor.

Sarah Ahmad noted the construction of the child protection unit in Kasur was completed at a cost of Rs 34 million, adding that such like units had already been established in 25 districts.

She said the CPWB was committed to extending the scope of its services to all districts, ensuring effective protection of child rights across the province.

It may be mentioned here that Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Sarah Ahmed has been honored with the prestigious Global Collaborative Award in Rome, Italy by Dr Jennifer Wortham, CEO of Global Collaborative for her valuable work in the protection of children.

The Global Collaborative had acknowledged the services and outstanding work of ten individuals from across the world who are doing meaningful work for the prevention of child abuse.

The honorees included CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed, UNICEF Director of ChildProtection, CEO of Child USA, First Lady of Sierra Leone, Professors from HarvardUniversity, Hollywood Actor Tyler Perry and others.