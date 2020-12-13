25 Chinese companies to investment in Allama Iqbal Industrial City: FIEDMC chief

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :More than 25 Chinese companies have signed agreements to invest in Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad while more Chinese and other foreign companies are in contact with Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) for investment in this city.

This was stated by FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq in a meeting here on Sunday. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was focusing his full attention on economic growth in the country.

He said that the government foreign policy had created a positive image of Pakistan at international level due to which the foreign investors have shown their willingness to invest in Pakistan.

He said the Punjab government had promised full cooperation to FIEDMC, which was playing due role in fulfilling the the prime minister's mission.

He said that steps were also being taken to set up desks of Federal board of Revenue, Board of Investment, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and other agencies at the one-window service centre to facilitate customers under one roof.

He said that steps were also being taken to set up an expo centre at Allama Iqbal Industrial City. The local and foreign investors were making investment of about Rs 357 billion in FIEDMC and Allama Iqbal Industrial City projects.

He said that Allama Iqbal Industrial City had been developed over 4,000 acres of land near Sahianwala Interchange on Motorway (M-4) and it is equipped with all latest facilities.