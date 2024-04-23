25 Clay Oven sealed over price violation

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The divisional administration has sealed 25 Clay Oven (Tandoor) for selling Roti (bread) at high prices during the ongoing crackdown in the last week.

As per directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the divisional administration under the supervision of Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir, launched a crackdown against the Hotels and Tandoor to ensure implementation of government instructions regarding decreased prices of Roti.

During the crackdown in the last week, the administration has sealed 25 hotels and Tandoor while imposed fine over Rs 2.2 million. From April 15 to 22, the administration has registered FIRs against 288 persons and arrested 313 violators.

The Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir while presiding over a meeting on Tuesday has directed price control magistrates to continue crackdown and ensure stern action against violators under zero tolerance.

