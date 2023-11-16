25 closed schools made functional in Kohlu district: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Naqibullah Kakar announced that 25 closed schools have been reopened in the district, including Kahan, Mawand, and other areas. This initiative aims to provide education to children at their doorsteps.

The Deputy Commissioner made these remarks during the monthly meeting of the District Education Group (DEG) on Thursday.

He emphasized the importance of making inactive schools in remote areas functional on an emergency basis to secure the future of children. He also warned of strict action against absent staff members.

The Deputy Commissioner highlighted the progress made in the past two months, with 25 schools that had been inactive for a long time being reactivated.

This will enable children living in these areas to access education at their doorstep.

He further announced that the salaries of over 91 absent teachers would be withheld and that disciplinary action would be taken against the heads of high schools for failing to implement DEG decisions. This move aims to ensure the strict implementation of government policies.

Special instructions were also issued to the Principal of Degree College Kohlu to further improve the situation of the college.