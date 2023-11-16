Open Menu

25 Closed Schools Made Functional In Kohlu District: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2023 | 05:30 PM

25 closed schools made functional in Kohlu district: DC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Naqibullah Kakar announced that 25 closed schools have been reopened in the district, including Kahan, Mawand, and other areas. This initiative aims to provide education to children at their doorsteps.

The Deputy Commissioner made these remarks during the monthly meeting of the District Education Group (DEG) on Thursday.

He emphasized the importance of making inactive schools in remote areas functional on an emergency basis to secure the future of children. He also warned of strict action against absent staff members.

The Deputy Commissioner highlighted the progress made in the past two months, with 25 schools that had been inactive for a long time being reactivated.

This will enable children living in these areas to access education at their doorstep.

He further announced that the salaries of over 91 absent teachers would be withheld and that disciplinary action would be taken against the heads of high schools for failing to implement DEG decisions. This move aims to ensure the strict implementation of government policies.

Special instructions were also issued to the Principal of Degree College Kohlu to further improve the situation of the college.

Related Topics

Education Progress Kohlu Government

Recent Stories

All Pakistan Inter-University Women Squash Champio ..

All Pakistan Inter-University Women Squash Championship from Nov 17

14 minutes ago
 Spectre of war paralyses Lebanon's hospitality sec ..

Spectre of war paralyses Lebanon's hospitality sector

23 minutes ago
 Govt announces Hajj Policy 2024

Govt announces Hajj Policy 2024

1 hour ago
 Pakistan welcomes joint declaration of Joint Arab- ..

Pakistan welcomes joint declaration of Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit

1 hour ago
 Emirates airline announces order for 15 Airbus A35 ..

Emirates airline announces order for 15 Airbus A350-900s

20 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 77 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 77 paisa against Dollar

20 minutes ago
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

14 minutes ago
 NCRC, IRC commemorate Universal Children’s Day

NCRC, IRC commemorate Universal Children’s Day

20 minutes ago
 Emirates airline announces order for 15 Airbus A35 ..

Emirates airline announces order for 15 Airbus A350-900s

20 minutes ago
 UN rights chief urges international probe into Isr ..

UN rights chief urges international probe into Israel-Hamas war violations

19 minutes ago
 UK's Cameron vows military support on surprise Kyi ..

UK's Cameron vows military support on surprise Kyiv visit

19 minutes ago
 Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongsi ..

Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongside Imran Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan