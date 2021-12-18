25 commercial vehicles impounded over smog

UrduPoint.com

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :District administration launched crackdown against commercial vehicles becoming cause of smog and impounded 25 vehicles here on Saturday.

The operation was carried out under supervision of Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Rana Mohsin, and the team also challaned 30 vehicles over emitting smoke.

The fine over Rs one lac was also imposed to the vehicle during checking over environmental pollution.

Secretary RTA said that the steps were being taken to control smog under the directions of DC Amir Karim Khan and added that smoke emitting vehicles would not be allowed to ply on roads.

Likewise, crackdown against vehicles over installing poor quality LPG cylinders was also underway.

