25 Couples Tie Knot In Lasbela Joint Wedding Ceremony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 12:30 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Balochistan Frontier Corps ( FC) Awaran Malaysia organized a successful wedding ceremony of 25 couples who tied the knot here at Hushab area of Lasbela district on the other day.

Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubida Jalal was the special guest on the occasion.

Adressing the wedding ceremony, she said incumbent Federal and provincial governments were taking serious measures to ensure welfare of common people in respective areas of the country and Balochistan.

The defence production minister said central regime under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to develop Balochistan in order to remove prolong backwords of province.

She said in this context, provincial incumbent regime was being supported by central government under comprehensive method for maintaining durable progress of province because Balochistan's development was significant for the country.

She also appreciated efforts of Balochistan FC for arranging successful programme for newly married couples, besides FC was playing a vital role in different fields including education, health, supply of water and curbing menace of terrorism in respective areas of the province.

She also congratulated newly married couples and prayed for their successful and happy lives in future.

Commander Sector South and Commandant FC Awaran Malaysia joined the wedding ceremony and said this was the first time in Lasbela's history to arrange a collective wedding ceremony and this generous initiative would be continued in a bid to help poor segment of the society through joint marriage system.

Citizens including teachers, students, local media persons, relatives of couples and other people attended the programme. Almost 4,000 participants were reported in the joint wedding ceremony.

Local people lauded tremendous efforts of FC in this regard.

At end of the ceremony, the minister distributed gifts among newly married couples and released several pigeons in air.

