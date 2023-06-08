UrduPoint.com

25 Criminals Arrested During Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 25 criminals during a crackdown launched across the district in the last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested five notorious proclaimed offenders who wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes, said police sources.

The police have also apprehended a court absconder during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, four drug peddlers and ten illegal weapon holders were arrested with 35-litre liquor, 1.140 kg Hashish, 540-gram Heroin, ten pistols and rounds.

Police have also apprehended two naggers, one driver for speeding and two others for illegally refilling LPG.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations.

