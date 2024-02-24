Open Menu

25 Criminals Arrested During Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM

25 criminals arrested during crackdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Police said on Saturday to had arrested 25 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in the last 24 hours.

According to police sources, police launched a crackdown against criminals across the district and arrested two drug peddlers and two illegal weapon holders besides recovering 30 litres of liquor, two pistols and rounds from their possession.

The police have also apprehended 14 kite sellers and recovered 1803 kites and chemical thread while two power pilferers were arrested for stealing electricity through direct wires.

Meanwhile, three proclaimed offenders were arrested and involved in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes while two drivers were also held over violations. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

