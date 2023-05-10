25 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The police have arrested 25 alleged criminals in connection with its crackdown on the law violators in the district.

A spokesperson said that the Sargodha district police conducted raids in different localities of the district and arrested Muhammad Ashraf, Arslan, Ahmed, Amjed, Arham, Rehman, Faheem, Faris, Farid, Zaheer, Zahoor, Aslam, Talha, Taimoor, Tariq and others.

The police also recovered drugs and arms including 1.1-kg heroin, 1.3-kg opium, 788 liters of liquor, 33 pistols, eight guns and valuables worth millions of rupees from the alleged criminals.