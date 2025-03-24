25 Criminals Held
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The district police arrested 25 criminals including eight drug dealers during the last 24 hours.
A police spokesperson said here Monday that police teams held eight drug traffickers and seized 2.3kg hashish and 68 liter liquor from their possession.
The police also apprehended 17 outlaws from various areas and recovered 16 pistols, a revolver and 32 bullets.
Separate cases have been registered against them.
Recent Stories
CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote
PITB Organizes e-Procurement Training for Judicial Magistrates
Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood banking services
Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country's different parts before Eid-u ..
EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to empower local talent
Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified construction professional
UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Working Group' meeting
Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore gang-rape case
Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitoring and Quick Response Forest Fo ..
UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International Shooting Championship
Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram Raja
Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Washington
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PITB organizes e-procurement training for judicial magistrates6 minutes ago
-
25 criminals held6 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk marks World TB Day6 minutes ago
-
DC visits UC 107, reviews Lahore Development Program progress16 minutes ago
-
Celebrations held on Pakistan Day16 minutes ago
-
Theatre halls to be e-monitored26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-US ties on upward trajectory: Gilani26 minutes ago
-
Land record of 150 villages digitallized in DG Khan division26 minutes ago
-
CPO listens to public complaints26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-China friendship based on mutual respect, shared progress: Deputy Chairman Senate26 minutes ago
-
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal SIM issuance36 minutes ago
-
The Ramazan T-10 Hardball Cricket Tournament concluded in Dera Ismail Khan36 minutes ago