25 Criminals Held

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 05:00 PM

25 criminals held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The district police arrested 25 criminals including eight drug dealers during the last 24 hours.

A police spokesperson said here Monday that police teams held eight drug traffickers and seized 2.3kg hashish and 68 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also apprehended 17 outlaws from various areas and recovered 16 pistols, a revolver and 32 bullets.

Separate cases have been registered against them.

