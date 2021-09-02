25 criminals held, contraband seized

Police on Thursday arrested 25 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested 25 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 13 drug pushers and recovered 0.

2 Kg hashish and 179 liter liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 12 persons and recovered 10 pistols, one rifle, and one repeater from them.

Further investigation was underway.