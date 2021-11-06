25 criminals held, contraband seized

UrduPoint.com

Police on Saturday arrested 25 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 7 drug pushers and recovered 3.

8 Kg hashish and 60 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 7 gamblers and recovered Rs. 1,670 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 11 persons and recovered ten pistols and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway, police said.

