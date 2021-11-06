25 criminals held, contraband seized

Police on Saturday arrested 25 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested 25 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 7 drug pushers and recovered 3.

8 Kg hashish and 60 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 7 gamblers and recovered Rs. 1,670 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 11 persons and recovered ten pistols and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway, police said.