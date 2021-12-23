25 'criminals' held, contraband seized

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Police Thursday arrested 25 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed four proclaimed offenders and 10 drug-pushers and recovered 0.

3-kg hashish and 194-litre liquor from them.

The police also held five gamblers and recovered Rs 14,300 from them.

In crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested six persons and recovered two pistols, three guns, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

