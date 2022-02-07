UrduPoint.com

25 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 09:29 PM

25 criminals held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 25 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 25 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 9 drug pushers and recovered 2.

8 Kg hashish, 0.1 kg heroin and 73 litres liquor from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 16 persons and recovered 12 pistols, 2 guns, 2 rifles and a number of bullets from them.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Criminals From

Recent Stories

UK to Send 350 More Troops to Poland Amid Tensions ..

UK to Send 350 More Troops to Poland Amid Tensions in the Russian-Ukrainian Bord ..

5 minutes ago
 Macron tells Putin he hopes talks can 'start de-es ..

Macron tells Putin he hopes talks can 'start de-escalation' on Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 Police taking strict action against kite sellers, ..

Police taking strict action against kite sellers, flyers; arrest 300, recover 63 ..

5 minutes ago
 UK to send 350 more troops to Polish border

UK to send 350 more troops to Polish border

5 minutes ago
 Federal edu ministry, inks agreement to advance ST ..

Federal edu ministry, inks agreement to advance STEAM education in girls high sc ..

7 minutes ago
 CM's aide inaugurates Hisar-Baro Link road at Bune ..

CM's aide inaugurates Hisar-Baro Link road at Buner

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>