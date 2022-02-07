25 criminals held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 25 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 25 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 9 drug pushers and recovered 2.

8 Kg hashish, 0.1 kg heroin and 73 litres liquor from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 16 persons and recovered 12 pistols, 2 guns, 2 rifles and a number of bullets from them.