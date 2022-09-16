UrduPoint.com

25 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2022 | 09:37 PM

25 criminals held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 25 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 25 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 13 drug pushers and recovered 8.

5 kg hashish, 6 Kg opium, 250 grams heroin and 58 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 9 gamblers and recovered Rs 6820 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 3 persons and recovered 3 pistols and a number of bullets from them.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Criminals From

Recent Stories

Groundbreaking ceremony for Pak-Kashmir Sweet Home ..

Groundbreaking ceremony for Pak-Kashmir Sweet Home Cadet College held

42 seconds ago
 UK cost-of-living crisis unmoved by queen's death

UK cost-of-living crisis unmoved by queen's death

45 seconds ago
 Secretary chairs DERC meeting

Secretary chairs DERC meeting

46 seconds ago
 Plan of Russia's Special Military Operation Not Be ..

Plan of Russia's Special Military Operation Not Being Corrected - Putin

48 seconds ago
 Massachusetts Offers to Relocate Migrants on Marth ..

Massachusetts Offers to Relocate Migrants on Martha's Vineyard to Military Base ..

4 minutes ago
 Putin Calls EU's Decision to Limit Exports of Russ ..

Putin Calls EU's Decision to Limit Exports of Russian Grain to Poor Nations 'Dis ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.