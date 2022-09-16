25 criminals held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 25 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 25 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 13 drug pushers and recovered 8.

5 kg hashish, 6 Kg opium, 250 grams heroin and 58 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 9 gamblers and recovered Rs 6820 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 3 persons and recovered 3 pistols and a number of bullets from them.