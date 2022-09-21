25 criminals held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 25 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed two proclaimed offender and 8 drug pushers and recovered 3.

9 kg hashish, 200 grams ice and 400 grams opium from their possession. The police also held 6 gamblers and recovered Rs 2,370 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 9 persons and recovered 7 pistols, two rifles and a number of bullets from them.