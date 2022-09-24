UrduPoint.com

25 'criminals' Held, Contraband Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2022 | 09:58 PM

25 'criminals' held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 25 criminals and recovered drugs as well as illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 25 criminals and recovered drugs as well as illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the police, raiding teams nabbed two proclaimed offenders and five drug pushers, besides recovering 0.

5-kg hashish 43-litre liquor from them.

The police held three gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs1,630 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 15 people and recovered 13 pistols, one rifle, one kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

Bilawal, Belarus FM agree to enhance ties

Bilawal, Belarus FM agree to enhance ties

1 minute ago
 'Significant' influx of cars trying to cross from ..

'Significant' influx of cars trying to cross from Russia to Georgia: ministry

1 minute ago
 Adiala Jail inhabiting 6,000 prisoners against 2,1 ..

Adiala Jail inhabiting 6,000 prisoners against 2,100 capacity, Chief Justice Isl ..

1 minute ago
 Punjab Industries dept to be improved further: Mia ..

Punjab Industries dept to be improved further: Mian Aslam

1 minute ago
 Provision of clean drinking water top priority: DG ..

Provision of clean drinking water top priority: DG PFA

23 minutes ago
 Agri scientists urged for tangible solution to rev ..

Agri scientists urged for tangible solution to revamp agriculture sector

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.