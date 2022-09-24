25 'criminals' held, contraband seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 25 criminals and recovered drugs as well as illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the police, raiding teams nabbed two proclaimed offenders and five drug pushers, besides recovering 0.

5-kg hashish 43-litre liquor from them.

The police held three gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs1,630 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 15 people and recovered 13 pistols, one rifle, one kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.