25 'criminals' held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 25 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed a proclaimed offender and 12 drug pushers and recovered 3.

3-kg hashish, 1.5 grams of heroin and 91 litres of liquor from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 12 accused and recovered 12 pistols and a number of bullets from them.