25 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 25 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 8 proclaimed offenders and 7 drug pushers and recovered 1.

8 kg hashish and 59 liters liquor from their possession. The police also held 5 gamblers with stake money of Rs. 3,330.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 5 persons and recovered 3 pistols, one repeater, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.