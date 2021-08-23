25 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 25 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 25 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 11 drug pushers and recovered 3.

6 Kg hashish and 90 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 5 gamblers with stake money of Rs 4,850. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 persons and recovered 6 pistols, 3 guns and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.