UrduPoint.com

25 Criminals Held; Drugs, Weapons Seized

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 09:07 PM

25 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 25 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 25 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 11 drug pushers and recovered 3.

6 Kg hashish and 90 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 5 gamblers with stake money of Rs 4,850. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 persons and recovered 6 pistols, 3 guns and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

Emirates Schools Establishment completes preparati ..

Emirates Schools Establishment completes preparations for new school year

11 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on de ..

RAK Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

26 minutes ago
 Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receive ..

Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Jordan&#039;s ..

26 minutes ago
 Oil and equities bounce back from last week's tumb ..

Oil and equities bounce back from last week's tumble

4 minutes ago
 Stable, peaceful Afghanistan vital for building co ..

Stable, peaceful Afghanistan vital for building communication linkages between P ..

4 minutes ago
 KP govt releases corona restrictions for 9 high di ..

KP govt releases corona restrictions for 9 high disease prevalence cities

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.