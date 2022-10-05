25 Criminals Held With Contraband
Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2022 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 25 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.
The teams of various police stations nabbed a proclaimed offender and 7 drug pushers and recovered 1.
6 kg hashish, 100 grams heroin and 54 litres liquor from them.
The police also held 7 gamblers with stake money of Rs 2,740.
In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 10 people and recovered 8 pistols,2 rifles and a number of bullets from them.