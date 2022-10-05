25 criminals held with contraband

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 25 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

The teams of various police stations nabbed a proclaimed offender and 7 drug pushers and recovered 1.

6 kg hashish, 100 grams heroin and 54 litres liquor from them.

The police also held 7 gamblers with stake money of Rs 2,740.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 10 people and recovered 8 pistols,2 rifles and a number of bullets from them.