25 criminals including 3 POs held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police claimed to arrest 25 criminals including three proclaimed offenders on Tuesday during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Police claimed to arrest 25 criminals including three proclaimed offenders on Tuesday during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested three proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

Police have also apprehended three courts absconders during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, six drug peddlers were arrested with 44 litre liquor and 820 grams Hashish while seven gamblers were also held with stake money Rs 43,000 and gambling material.

Moreover in an other operation two outlaws were held for illegally refilling LGP and four drivers were arrested for over speeding.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.