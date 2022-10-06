25 'criminals' including 3 POs held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 25 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 25 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed three proclaimed offenders (POs) and seven drug pushers and recovered 2.

8-kg hashish, 160-gram heroin and 35-litre liquor from them.

The police also arrested nine gamblers and recovered Rs 7,000 from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested six persons and recovered five pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.